It seems that the wake-up call of Mykhailo Fedorov has had an effect, and it is that the deputy prime minister of Ukraine asked this weekend to ASUS to stop selling its products in Russia, and this movement has been announced today by the company. Of course, in an overly political way, since they did not directly indicate that they were ceasing the sale of all their products due to the conflict, but rather argued challenges at the level of the supply chain, logistics, banking and “other factors” that prevent them from sending their products. to the Russian market, but well, the result of the actions will be the same.

This movement is quite painful for Asussince unlike other brands, the Russian market was very strong for the company.

“Asus is deeply concerned about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. We have been providing the best possible support to all of our affected team members and their families, and we will be keeping an eye on every new development,” the company said in an official statement. . “Asus routinely complies with all international regulations, and this situation – combined with complex supply chain, logistics and banking challenges, among other factors – has created an effective halt to shipments to the Russian market. To contribute To the relief efforts, Asus will donate NT30 million ($1 million) to the Disaster Relief Foundation. We hope that peace will be restored soon and that humanitarian aid will reach all those affected in time.”

