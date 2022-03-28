Asus announces that it will reduce the price of all its GPUs by up to 25%

If a few hours ago we knew that The United States had lifted import tariffs which established 352 products shipped from China, including PCBs, used essentially in motherboards and graphics cards, now ASUSquickly, has announced that after this news is known, it will reduce the prices of its graphics cards by up to 25 percent. This price reduction affects both products with AMD and Nvidia chipsets, as well as all product ranges.

“As a result of the latest lifting of tariffs on Chinese imports by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, gamers and PC enthusiasts will see lower prices on Asus GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards starting on April 1, 2022,” a company representative told Tom’s Hardware. “Consumers should expect prices to drop as much as 25% on different models throughout the spring.”

If this is done by Asus, the rest of the companies will have to do it tooand if this happens in the US, it also has to happen in Europesince there is no possible excuse for a GPU in the United States to cost much less than in Europe, so many distributors will have to take off their mask in the face of unjustified pricesand of course, the stores demand more realistic prices.

Knowing that this very morning that the GPUs already had an extra cost of 25%, while in May we talked about GPUs that tripled their price, now more than ever, don’t buy a graphics cardbecause prices have to start falling even more.