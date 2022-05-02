ASUS deals on routers and Mesh at Amazon Gaming Week

The ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 It is another high-end model, which has recently come out, and has a gaming-oriented design by incorporating ASUS Aura RGB on its front. This model has simultaneous dual band with Wi-Fi 6 AX6000 (up to 1148Mbps in 2.4GHz and up to 4804Mbps in the 5GHz band), it has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, four Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, and for Lastly, we have a 2.5G Multigigabit port for LAN/WAN. This GT-AX6000 has a high performance USB 3.0 port thanks to the main processor and another USB 2.0 port. The firmware is the Asuswrt ROG with all the gaming functions to fully optimize the local network.

The price on offer for this gaming-oriented router is €338, a very competitive price if we take into account its technical specifications.

One of the best ASUS routers in value for money is the ASUS RT-AX86SIt has state-of-the-art hardware, a really complete firmware and a very attractive price. This device is simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi AX5700 (up to 861Mbps in 2.4GHz and up to 4804Mbps in the 5GHz band), just like its older brother the RT-AX86U. This computer has a Gigabit port for WAN and four Gigabit ports for LAN, it also has a high-performance USB 3.0 port and a USB 2.0 port. The firmware that this router has is the typical Asuswrt of always, it is not part of the ROG family.

The sale price of this gaming-oriented router is €182, a great price for a router that you will love for how well it works.

Another very interesting model is the ASUS RT-AX68U, the successor to the popular ASUS RT-AC68U that has given us such good results for many years. The new router has simultaneous dual band with Wi-Fi 6 and AX2700 class (up to 861Mbps in 2.4GHz and up to 1802Mbps in the 5GHz band), it also has a Gigabit port for the Internet WAN, four Gigabit ports for the LAN , one USB 3.0 port and one USB 2.0 port. The hardware incorporated in this router is mid-high range, so we will achieve very good performance in all aspects.

The price on offer for this router is €149, a very good price for a highly recommended piece of equipment.

Finally, ASUS has launched the ASUS TUF Gaming TUF-AX5400, a high-end router with simultaneous dual band and Wi-Fi 6 class AX5400 (up to 574Mbps in 2.4GHz and up to 4804Mbps in the 5GHz band), this Your computer has one Gigabit Ethernet port for Internet WAN, four Gigabit ports for LAN, and one high-performance USB 3.0 port. This model does not belong to the ROG Rapture range, but it does belong to the TUF Gaming range, so the Asuswrt firmware has also been modified in terms of the graphical user interface. This model has an exceptional value for money, making it a recommended purchase without a doubt.

The sale price of this router is €135, a spectacular price.

Now that you have seen all the offers on WiFi 6 routers aimed at gaming and home use, we are going to show you all the offers on Wi-Fi Mesh.

Wi-Fi Mesh with WiFi 6 on sale

The manufacturer ASUS has launched significant discounts on its best high-performance Wi-Fi Mesh systems. Depending on your needs in terms of hardware and wireless speed, and also the maximum price limit, you can choose between some models or others. Next, we show you all the offers that we have available today.

The first Wi-Fi Mesh on sale is the ASUS Zen WiFi Pro ET12, the first Wi-Fi Mesh system with the Wi-Fi 6E standard for the best possible wireless performance. This new Wi-Fi Mesh system has simultaneous triple band with Wi-Fi 6E and is AX11000 class (up to 1148Mbps in the 2.4GHz band, up to 4.804Mbps in the 5GHz band and up to 4804Mbps in the 6GHz band), for what this equipment is one of the fastest by Wi-Fi. This equipment has a 2.5G Multigigabit port for the Internet WAN, it also has a 2.5G Multigigabit port for the LAN, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN.

Although this equipment does not have a USB port, it is one of the most powerful models that we currently have on the market, in addition, we have the new 6GHz band that will provide us with a higher speed as it does not have any type of interference.

The sale price of this Wi-Fi Mesh system with high-performance Wi-Fi 6E is €705, a very high price but we must take into account its technical specifications.

During this week we also have available on sale the ASUS Zen WiFi Pro XT12, a device with similar characteristics to the previous one but with Wi-Fi 6 (we do not have a dedicated 6GHz band). This model is also a simultaneous triple band of the AX11000 class and we have the same number of types of Ethernet ports, it is the “twin” brother since it has the same characteristics except for the 6GHz band.

The sale price of this 1-unit Wi-Fi Mesh system is 388 euros, although it is worth buying the 2-node pack for the price and features.

The sale price of this Wi-Fi Mesh system with high-performance Wi-Fi 6 is €695, a very high price but we must take into account its technical specifications.

If you want to buy a very good Wi-Fi Mesh system but at almost half the price, the best value for money model is the ASUS Zen WiFi XT8, a team that has been on the market for several years and that provides exceptional performance. This equipment is simultaneous triple band with AX6600 class Wi-Fi 6 (up to 574Mbps in the 2.4GHz band, up to 1,201Mbps in the 5GHz band and up to 4,804Mbps in the second 5GHz band for the trunk link), we also have one 2.5G Multigigabit port for the Internet WAN and a total of 3 Gigabit ports for the LAN. Finally, it has a high-performance USB 3.0 port.

The sale price of this model is €343, a very competitive price if we take into account its technical characteristics. We also have the version of 1 node for 209 euros, but it is recommended to buy the pack of 2 to form a Mesh network.

Another very interesting ASUS model is the ASUS Zen WiFi XD6, a model with simultaneous dual band and Wi-Fi 6 class AX5400 (up to 541Mbps in the 2.4GHz band and up to 4804Mbps in the 5GHz band), this equipment has a Gigabit port for the Internet WAN and three Gigabit ports for LAN, there is no USB port. The most remarkable thing about this model is the 160MHz of channel width that we have available in the 5GHz band, ideal for achieving the best possible performance.

We have this equipment available in its 2-node version for €286 on offer:

We also have it in its 1-node version for only €194:

We also have a variant that is the ASUS ZenWiFi XD6S that comes with support to hang it on the wall, its price on offer is 360 euros:

Finally, we also have the popular ASUS RT-AX92Ua model that has been with us for many years with simultaneous triple band that uses both Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6. This equipment has simultaneous triple band and is of class AX6100 (up to 400Mbps in the 2.4GHz band, up to 867Mbps in the 5GHz band and up to 4.804Mbps in the second 5GHz band), in addition, it has a Gigabit port for the Internet WAN and three Gigabit ports for the LAN, it also has a high-performance USB 3.0 port and another USB 2.0 port .

During this week we have it available in its 2-node pack version for 395 euros:

And we also have it available in its 1-node version that will act as a Mesh router or AiMesh node if you already have an ASUS Mesh network. The sale price is 160 euros.

As you can see, today and throughout this Amazon Gaming Week we are going to have a lot of offers to save a lot of money buying new network equipment.