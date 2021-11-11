ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition arrives in Italy at 899 ??

There ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition announced in early October is preparing to land in Italy. ASUS has informed us that its new custom solution, the result of the collaboration with the Austrian Noctua, is available to the public at the price of € 899 (shortage permitting, but we write this).

This Noctua Edition is a huge card, takes up 4.3 slots on the motherboard and features two Noctua 120mm NF-A12x25 fans to cool the GPU, memory and other onboard components silently. According to the two companies, the heatsink reduces noise by up to 15 dB (A) with fans running at medium speed and up to 9 db (A) with fans running at maximum speed compared to a “standard” RTX 3070 (ASUS TUF Gaming).

“When used in cases with good ventilation and moderate ambient temperatures of 24 ° C or lower, the card keeps its fans at very low speeds even with the GPU under 100% load. In that typical configuration, the Noctua Edition reduces the Noise level of 5.7 dB (A) compared to the standard version with a 4 ° C reduction in GPU temperature. At only 12.6 dB (A), it is not only quiet but almost inaudible, “says Noctua.

As also reported in one of the graphs you see below, the Noctua Edition is over 9 db (A) quieter than TUF Gaming while maintaining a 1 ° C lower GPU temperature.

The ASUS RTX 3070 Noctua Edition is equipped with dual BIOS which allows you to switch from a profile with fans that spin faster to reduce GPU temperatures (at the expense of the acoustic profile) to a quieter one (which trades a few more degrees on the GPU for less noise). The latter is the default profile.

Like the other video cards from ASUS, the RTX 3070 Noctua Edition also has semi-passive fans with 0dB technology that keeps them steady below 50 ° C. To complete everything we find the ASUS GPU Tweak III software which, in a future beta version, will allow you to act on the fan curve and even practice the undervolt, thus allowing the card to operate even more silently thanks to the reduction in temperatures.

There is a version of this card with reference frequencies (Boost Clock at 1725 MHz in Gaming mode and 1755 MHz in OC mode) but also an OC Edition that operates in Gaming mode at 1815 MHz (Boost Clock) and 1845 MHz in OC mode ( always Boost Clock). We are not sure of the model arriving in Italy, but it would seem that it is the OC version.