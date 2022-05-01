Asus launches a GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX EVANGELION Edition

As its name reveals, ASUS announced the launch of a GeForce RTX 3090 with a design inspired by the iconic anime Evangelion (Shin Seiki Evangerion).

All of this combined results in the so-called Asus GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX EVANGELION Editiona limited edition of a very colorful graphics card that will be almost impossible for you to acquire, at least at a logical price, and it is that they have only been foundr 15 units for sale in Taiwan at an exchange price of 2,060 eurosso it is resale meat, since even for its purchase you have to sign up for a list and cross your fingers.

“New Century Evangelion fans, please wait! The first EVA Hatsune Miku brand graphics card arrives in Taiwan. Licensed by Asus and Khara, the EVA Hatsune Miku graphics card is on board! Available in RTX3090-O24G version, is a high performance card with a classic EVA Hatsune Miku design, making it a great collector’s item. There are only 15 units available for pre-purchase. If you’re interested, fill out the form below and be the first to win. Don’t say I haven’t warned you.”

The Asus GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX EVANGELION Edition is fed by a triple 8+8+8-pin PCI-Express connectorthus bringing to life the Nvidia GA102-300-A1 silicon with access to 10496 CUDA Cores, 328 Tensor Cores and 82 RT Cores at a Turbo frequency of 1890MHz (vs 1695MHz Mod.Ref).

The graphic is cooled by a generous aluminum radiator crossed by seven 6mm copper heatpipes thick, backed by a configuration of two 11-blade fans beside a third 12-blade fan designed for high static pressure. All this makes him busy 2.9 PCI expansion slots. We have Dual BIOS to choose between “performance” and “silent”, ARGB LED lighting, and a nice aluminum backplate to reinforce the PCB.

via: @momomo_us