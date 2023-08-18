ASUS ROG and ESL Extend Partnership for ESL Pro League Season XVIII

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) and ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) are pleased to announce the extension of their partnership: ROG will become the exclusive Official OEM Partner for ESL Pro League (EPL) Season 18, building on the success achieved during Season 16 and 17 of the ESL Pro League. The partnership extension will see ROG continue to be the official OEM partner of the ESL Pro League, ahead of its 18th season.

Also read:

Through the partnership, ROG will continue to enjoy multiple brand integrations across different streaming segments. Additionally, through various audience engagement opportunities during live streams, ROG hopes to further inspire fans and gamers around the world to enhance their overall gaming experience by introducing them to gaming laptops in the series. ROG Strix SCAR 16/18, which feature 13th Gen Intel® Core™. i9 processors. These world-class systems promise to enhance the overall gaming experience and motivate gamers to reach new heights.

ESL and ROG joined forces last summer for three ESL Challenger tournaments, EPL Season 16 and EPL Season 17 later as well. These integrations have proven fruitful in publicizing the ROG brand, and their participation has helped further position ESL events as a must-see item on the global esports calendar.

Galip Fu, ASUS Global Marketing Manager for Gaming and Consumer Laptops, comments: “ROG has maintained an unwavering dedication to gaming and esports, constantly demonstrating our unwavering support for these vibrant communities. This fall, we are incredibly excited to partner again with Intel and ESL for Season 18 of the ESL Pro League. Working together over the past two years, from 2019 when we started working with ESL One to 2022 when we started working with ESL Challenger, we have seen the passion and enthusiasm of esports fans for high performance hardware. This has led us to persevere in our quest to provide the most outstanding gaming solutions available on the market.”

Bastian Veiser, Director Partner Management, ESL FACEIT Group comments: “We are delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with ASUS ROG for ESL Pro League Season 18! The EPL has the overall mission of supporting and equipping professional gamers to help them reach their full potential while competing on a global stage, but also to motivate fans to reach new heights when gaming, and we believe our partnership with ASUS, together with Intel, will help us achieve this goal.”

Alex Inglot, ESL Pro League Commissioner, comments: “I am excited to see the continued collaboration between ESL FACEIT Group and ASUS ROG for ESL Pro League Season 18. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to not only advancing the competitive esports landscape, but also enhancing the gaming experience for players and fans. Thanks to cutting-edge technology and the unconditional support of ASUS ROG, we are delighted to take another step in our mission to take esports to heights never before achieved. This partnership reaffirms ESL FACEIT Group’s dedication to excellence and I am confident that together we will continue to set new standards and inspire the global gaming community.”

Season 18 of the ESL Pro League kicks off in Malta on August 30 and will see 32 of the world’s best Counter-Strike rosters go head-to-head in the group stage. At stake are a playoff berth from September 26 to October 1, 2023 and the lion’s share of the $850,000 prize pool. For more information about the EPL S18 and the latest updates, please visit the official website and follow ESL Counter-Strike on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Established in 2015, the ESL Pro League is the oldest professional Counter-Strike league in the world, featuring the best teams from around the world. Held for two seasons each year, the event represents a unique challenge on the Counter-Strike esports calendar and is highly regarded by teams, players, and fans alike.

FOUNTAIN