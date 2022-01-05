ASUS ROG drops poker at CES 2022: new gaming laptops for all budgets

ROG is the gaming line of Asus, one of the most important and well-known brands dedicated to gamers developed by the Taiwanese manufacturer. The announcements of the CES 2022 of Asus ROG present a rationalization of the offer: the gaming line, in the course of 2022, will offer solutions suitable for any player thanks to the proposals of ROG Flow, ROG Zephyrus and ROG Strix. To complete the Asus poker contributes the TUF Gaming series, which aims to represent the best solution for the quality / price ratio. Let’s find out together the Asus announcements dedicated to the ROG family and TUF Gaming at CES 2022.

Asus ROG

The Asus ROG family, as anticipated, presents a fleet of laptops renewed for 2022. Among the features common to all new models we find the use of cooling systems ROG Intelligent Cooling, DDR5 RAM 4800 MHz, fourth generation PCIe slot, the new Armory Crate control interface (thanks to which it is possible to modify numerous settings of the laptop or adopt one of the six preset profiles) and ROG Nebula Display, the new generation of monitors for gaming laptops. Distinguished by the 16:10 ratio, the ROG Nebula Display monitors have been developed by Asus to guarantee the best performance even on the move.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The experiment of the ROG Zephyrus Duo series continues, where we find the use of a second screen placed above the laptop keyboard. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is the only model in the ROG family to also feature the display ROG Nebula HDR mini LED QHD 165 Hz. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 laptops are extensively customizable, but allow for top-notch performance thanks to the stand up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, AMD Ryzen processors up to Ryzen 9 6980HX and Nvidia GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for laptops. The ROG ScreenPad Plus, the official name of the second screen, enjoys the improvements of the Armory Crate interface and can be set in 4 different positions, depending on the use we make of it (entertainment, creative-professional, “casual” and competitive game) .

ROG Strix G15 / G17

The new laptops of the ROG Strix G series further enhance the rear “heel”, the additional compartment in which the manufacturer hides additional support for cooling the hardware and greater battery capacity (from 90 Wh and with charging support quick), inserting a note of color and the ROG logo. Once again the ROG Strix present themselves as the perfect laptops for those who want to experience the thrills of gaming on the go: they are available with monitors Nebula Rog Display QHD 240 Hz or FHD 360 Hz, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU for laptops.

ROG Strix Scar 15/17

Asus has not forgotten those who prefer Intel processors: the ROG Strix Scar of 2022 are dedicated to them. The two laptops always adopt the ROG Nebula Display, 90 Wh batteries with fast charging and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobile GPU, plugged into a Intel i9-12900H CPU. The ROG Strix Scar natively have a 64GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD, in addition to the Thunderbolt 4 port. The “heel” of the PC is instead characterized by the adoption of a series of customizable “caps”, available in three different colors.

ROG Zephyrus G14

ROG Zephyrus G14 is the proposal of the Asus ROG family aimed at those who, in addition to gaming, want to use their PC in professional and creative contexts. The ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 adopts an upper external panel characterized by customizable 0.6 mm diameter LED lights, a Vapor Chamber cooling system, a ROG Nebula Display QHD 120 Hz monitor, fast charging via USB Type-C of the 76 Wh battery and the ability to make the most of products developed by AMD (supports CPU up to AMD Ryzen 9 and GPU up to AMD Radeon RX 6800S). All enclosed in an ultra-thin and extremely light metal chassis (18.5 mm and 1.65 kg).

ROG Flow Z13

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is the third iteration of the 2-in-1 that the Taiwanese manufacturer dedicates to gamers. Like its predecessors, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a masterpiece of engineering and miniaturization: the laptop is made of metal, features a total weight of 1.1 Kg and only 12 mm thick. It supports a 12th generation Intel CPU (up to the Intel i9-12900H) and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Cooling is ensured by the Vapor Chamber system developed by Asus, while the graphics card can be further improved thanks to the XG Mobile support. Storage is guaranteed by supporting up to 1 TB of internal SSD. Extensive support for accessories and external devices: the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is compatible with console controllers, has a wide range of external ports and even a proprietary stylus, for those who love to take notes by hand or draw.

TUF Gaming

Asus ROG’s TUF Gaming laptops are the perfect synthesis of performance, value for money and aggressive design. The family is enriched with three new models, for a total of five laptops, which aim to offer the best solutions at the best price to gamers by adopting the latest CPUs produced by Intel and AMD. All TUF Gaming models announced at CES 2022 adopt Nvidia GTX Series 30 GPUs, 2 PCIe 4.0 slots, DDR5 4800 Mhz RAM and a four-fan cooling system.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 / F17

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 adopt a 15 “or 17” QHD monitor with refresh rate at 165 Hz or FHD with a frequency of 300 Hz. Inside we find the twelfth generation Intel i7-12700H CPU, equipped with a Thunderbolt port 4. Thunderbolt is a technology developed by Intel that allows versatility, flexibility and high bandwidth when connecting to external monitors, storage devices, USB peripherals and more.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 / A17

Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 are the equivalent with the AMD CPU of the model we presented to you. Also in this case it is possible to choose a 15 “or 17” QHD monitor with refresh rate at 165 Hz or FHD with a frequency of 300 Hz. Inside we find a Ryzen 7 6800H processor, AMD’s latest generation solution for portable PCs. , accompanied by USB Type-C 3.2 second generation ports and DisplayPort 1.4.

Asus TUF Dash F15

The Asus TUF Dash F15 is an experiment for the TUF Gaming family, which seeks to broaden its philosophy even in the lighter gaming laptop segments. Also in this case we have the possibility to choose between two 15 “monitors, 165 Hz QHD or 300 Hz FHD. The Asus TUF Dash F15 adopts a twelfth generation Intel CPU i7-12650H and, like its” big brother ”, Has a Thunderbolt 4 port. In addition, Asus has chosen to implement a charging via USB Type-C port, a considerable convenience for those who work in contexts of extreme mobility.