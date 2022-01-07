ASUS ROG Loki, a SFX-L power supply up to 1200W with 16-pin PCIe 5.0 connector | CES 2022

ASUS ROG announced the arrival of a new family of power supplies designed for the most compact and demanding computers: we welcome the series Loki. The name could only be this, in fact the traditional ATX power supplies are called Thor. The “L” of Loki also goes well with the format, SFX-L.

Recall, as explained in this article, that the dimensions of an SFX are 125 mm in width, 63.5 mm in height and 100 mm in length. The SFX-L format, on the other hand, sees the length increase from 100 to 130 mm with the aim of allowing the use of a 120 mm fan instead of an 80 mm one.

Available in powers of 1200W, 1000W, 850W and 750W, the new PSUs can support the most powerful components on the market, also strong with high efficiency, which for the model from 1200W respects the canons of certification 80 PLUS Titanium, while the other models are Platinum level compliant. All seasoned with 10 year guarantee.

The platform on which these products are based is not known, but the presence of Japanese low-resistance capacitors in equivalent series designed to last twice as long as standard capacitors, with up to 45% lower equivalent series resistance to ensure stability and less heat generation. There is also no lack of classic protection mechanisms for the highest level of safety.

Since heat dissipation with such high power is the main challenge, especially for a small product for compact PCs, Asus ensures that they have “revamped” the PCB design and integrated a heatsink with “double the volume” compared to traditional projects, allowing for better heat dissipation and less hot spots. A 120mm double ball bearing fan, based on axial technology, ensures higher air pressure than other designs. The fan also does not miss the ARGB LEDs controllable via Aura Sync.

The ASUS ROG Loki power supplies are also fully modular and “PCIe 5.0 ready”, thanks to the presence of a connector and a 16-pin bundled cable which can carry up to 600W to video cards. In the photo of the power supply, the connector is on the upper left side.

Up to now, as far as PCIe 5.0 solutions are concerned, we have always talked about a 12-pin connector, but it is good to clarify that the connector consists of two 6-pin rows for carrying power, while below there are additional 4 contacts intended for sideband signals, for this we speak of 16 pins.