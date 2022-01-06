ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop | CES 2022

Is called Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, and it is the world’s first foldable 17.3-inch OLED screen laptop. Presented by ASUS at CES 2022 and the result of collaboration with Intel and BOE Technology Group, this new product has an innovative design that allows you to have an OLED display that can be used in two different sizes on one device: a large 17.3-inch 2.5K 4: 3 touchscreen that folds down centrally to create two 12.5-inch 3: 2 displays (1920×1280).

Combined with the full-size keyboard and ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth touchpad, the foldable design makes it available numerous ways of use – PC, Laptop, Tablet, On-Screen Keyboard, Book and Extend. In short, there is something for all tastes.

The foldable OLED touchscreen is PANTONE Validated, TÜV Rheinland certified against excessive eye strain and features 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage. There is no shortage of Dolby Vision HDR certification for high image quality and Dolby Atmos audio through a four speaker system certified by Harman Kardon.

An HD IR camera works in conjunction with Windows Hello and the new Intel Visual Sensing Controller chip to enable several new AI-based features, including user presence detection. An integrated sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and color temperature ensures the highest degree of vision in all circumstances, and a 5 MP webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction technology allows users to make clear video calls.

To ensure enhanced performance and connectivity, the new ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with the latest processors U-series 12th Gen Intel Core i7, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and presents two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports which support fast battery charging at 75 Wh and connecting external displays.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED meets Intel Evo requirements for laptops and will be available around mid-2022 at an unknown price.