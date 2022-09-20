Asylum seeker dies in NYC shelter

The authorities announced this Monday that a young migrant asylum seeker took her own life in one of the shelters in the Big Apple and urged that new arrivals make use of the mental health support services that the city has available.

“The thousands of asylum seekers that we have seen arrive in our city came to this country in search of a better life. Sadly, yesterday (Sunday), an asylum seeker at one of our facilities committed suicide,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

The official added: “Our hearts mourn for this person and any loved ones they may have, and we as a city mourn this death. This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need.”

To respect confidentiality in this type of case, the authorities indicated that no further details can be given.

In any case, what Mayor Adams did remind new arrivals is that “among other services available at the Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center is mental health care. We ask all asylum seekers in need of mental health support to use these services, and anyone in our city suffering from anxiety, depression or mental health issues of any kind to call 888-NYC-WELL. We are here for all of you.”

In a recent interview with El Diario, the Mayor said that, despite all the difficulties, New York is a sanctuary city where immigrants deserve dignified treatment.

In recent months, New York City has seen an avalanche of migrants sent by bus from the border state of Texas, which is why Mayor Adams has asked the federal government for help on more than one occasion to deal with the crisis.

It is estimated that at least 11,000 asylum seekers have recently arrived.

“We don’t really know the details surrounding this woman’s life or death, we know it’s often an arduous and dangerous journey to the border and then being bussed from Texas to New York City puts a strain on physical well-being. and mental health,” said Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition.

He added that while they await more information about the unfortunate and horrific incident, they urge federal, state and local leaders to ensure that everyone, no matter where they come from, has the support they need to thrive.

Regarding the tragedy that occurred over the weekend, Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat said: “There are simply no words to express the impact of this tragedy. We must do everything we can to support asylum seekers and their families, at this critical time when so many lives are at stake.”

Espaillat called for all levels of government to continue to work collaboratively to provide services, “including mental health, nutrition, education, and housing for our New Yorkers.”