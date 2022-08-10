Asymptomatic and in good spirits, the rescued miners continue

Gregory Méndez and Carlos Yépez, the miners rescued yesterday, Tuesday, after being trapped in the Cerro Maimón mine for 10 days, remain in good spirits and accept the condition of surveillance carried out by the Ramon de Lara Military Hospitalwhere they are entered.

This was reported this morning by the doctor Joel Urena, infectologist at the Ramón de Lara Military Hospital, who said that they currently maintain a satisfactory evolution in the results of the evaluations made by the different services of the center, including general medicine, nutrition, psychology, dermatology and orthopedics.

“They will remain under observation for a period of 48 or 72 hours. and if they continue without presenting conditions, they will be sent home for their possible return to their usual activities, ”explained the specialist.

He recalled that after their rescue, the patients arrived at the Ramón de Lara hospital at three in the afternoon on Wednesday, where they were evaluated by a team of doctors from different disciplines, including general medicine, nutrition, psychology, dermatology and orthopedics.

He explained that they were received in stable general conditions and that they are currently asymptomatic, in good spirits and accepting the surveillance condition that the hospital began since their admission.