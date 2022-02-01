asymptomatic but was isolated in a Corriere.it center

from Daniele Sparisci, sent to Beijing

The president of Coni totally asymptomatic. Arrived in China on Monday for the Olympic Games, star in a dedicated facility. Best wishes from the president of the IOC, Bach

The president of Coni, Giovanni Malag, positive for Covid and in isolation in Beijing. Arrived Monday evening, was found positive for a control swab. The rigid bubble of the Winter Games in fact provides for molecular tests to be repeated every 24 hours even for those vaccinated. Malag, completely asymptomatic, is well and has been transferred to a facility set up by the organizers together with the Chinese government, where he is under medical observation. In the center there are also other representatives of the IOC infected, President Bach called him to wish him a speedy recovery. Based on the health protocols of the Olympics he will be able to exit the quarantine if he is negative to two consecutive swabs carried out on two different days. At that point he will be able to decide whether to return to the Olympic bubble or return to Italy.

Positive but asymptomatic athletes were guaranteed the opportunity to stay in their own rooms. In all likelihood he will have to give up at the opening ceremony, also the undersecretary for sport Valentina Vezzali had to give up leaving for China due to the positivity to Covid. Italy will be represented by the ambassador in Beijing, Luca Ferrari.

A total of 24 new positive cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in Beijing, for the Winter Games. Of these, 18 were found at the airport among the 1,438 arrivals linked to the Olympics (11 concern the 379 subjects between athletes and team officials, seven emerged from the 1,059 other stakeholders). Inside the bubble, on the other hand, 63,548 swabs were conducted and in six cases (5 + 1) the result was positive. In all, from January 23 to today, the number of cases has reached 200.

