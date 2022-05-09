Asymptomatic Covid, genetic factors discovered at the Ceinge in Naples

Rare genetic mutations that weaken the genes involved in the activation processes of the immune system predispose to asymptomatic forms of COVID-19. The CEINGE researchers demonstrated this by analyzing the DNA samples of about 800 individuals who had been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but who had not developed severe symptoms despite having risk factors such as old age. The group headed by Mario Capasso and Achille Iolascon, professors of medical genetics at the University of Naples Federico II and CEINGE researchers, has added a new piece to the complex puzzle of genetic predisposition to the different clinical phenotypes of COVID-19 with a study published in the prestigious international journal Genetics in Medicine. Risk factors such as age, gender, and prior illness are known to play a major role in determining the severity of COVID-19 disease in SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Less known, however, are the genetic factors of man that can contribute to determining the different forms of the COVID-19 disease, starting from asymptomatic ones up to clinically serious ones.

“All the genes known so far have been analyzed using the latest generation sequencers and thus obtaining an enormous amount of genetic data”, explains Mario Capasso. “Advanced bioinformatics analysis strategies, developed thanks to the contribution of the young researcher Giuseppe D’Alterio and the team of bioinformatics experts at CEINGE, then made it possible to identify rare pathogenic mutations that were significantly more frequent in infected and asymptomatic subjects and not in a large series of about 57,000 healthy subjects “. The research made use of the collaboration with Pellegrino Cerino (Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the South) and Massimo Zollo (coordinator of the CEINGE COVID Task-Force, professor of genetics at the Federico II University of Naples). Three genes MASP1, COLEC10 and COLEC11, all three belonging to the lectin protein family and known to play a defensive role against infections, were affected by genetic mutations that impaired their function.

“Today it is widely demonstrated that the excessive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and the subsequent hyper-activation of pro-inflammatory and pro-coagulation processes are the main cause of damage to organs such as lungs, heart, kidney, etc”. explains Professor Capasso. “Our research shows that mutations in the human genome that attenuate this excessive immune reaction can predispose to infection without severe symptoms.” A discovery that could affect future diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. “We have made available, in an online database, all the genetic data obtained that other scholars will be able to freely consult to develop new research – says Achille Iolascon -. We can use these mutations to identify subjects who are predisposed to develop less severe or asymptomatic forms of COVID-19 disease. Furthermore, the serum levels of the three identified genes could be used as prognostic markers of severe disease. Finally, today we know more about the biological basis of this disease and therefore we have something to work on to develop new pharmacological treatments “.