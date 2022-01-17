Ten days to change the rules. Before easing the restrictions, smooth the edges of the color system by counting, for example, only those caused by symptoms as hospitalizations Covid, and streamline the management of quarantines, the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, wants to understand if the pace of the pandemic is really slowing down.

Asymptomatic “released” after the arrival of the peak

Yesterday he wrote to the Regions to convene the technical discussion table; for the Ministry there will be managers Gianni Rezza and Andrea Urbani, the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, the coordinator of the CTS, Franco Locatelli, and a representative indicated by Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo. In these hours the Regions will indicate their team and then the confrontation will begin. What we saw yesterday, in the data item, seems to reinforce the line of reviewing the rules, while keeping our guard up. Such a noticeable decline in new positive cases had not been seen for some time. Certainly not because yesterday’s 83,403 are 66 thousand less than the day before, a misleading comparison due to the small number of swabs performed on Sunday. If anything, the comparison with the Monday of the previous week, when the positives were 101,762, therefore 20 percent more, is striking.

THE DATA

What about the positivity rate? Yesterday it was 15.4 percent, the week before 16.6 percent, so even that value confirms that the slowdown is real. Of course, there is still the unknown factor of the reopening of the schools, which took place just over a week ago, still insufficient time to understand whether the backlash of the return between the desks could trigger a resurgence of cases. But the photograph of the moment is still encouraging (as much as it can be with almost 21,000 Covid patients in hospital, of which 1,717 in intensive care and another 287 deaths). For this reason, the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has opened up to discussions with the Regions who have asked for a series of changes to the management rules of this pandemic that will lead to simplification and avoid paralysis of the country. Three threads of discussion: streamlining of quarantines for those who are positive asymptomatic and vaccinated with three doses.

The United Kingdom, for example, has reduced the number of days of solitary confinement to five; yesterday Emilia-Romagna instead formalized the do-it-yourself test tool to confirm the negativity, in order to free many citizens from the imprisonment of bureaucracy. «The experimentation develops the concept of self-monitoring. We are talking about a population that does not even have to quarantine, “explained the councilor for health, Raffaele Donini, who, as president of the Health Commission of the Conference of Regions, will lead the discussion with the government.

NEGOTIATION

Two other strong themes of the negotiation: reviewing the hospitalization calculation system for Covid, separating the 34 percent of patients who go to the hospital for other reasons and are found to be positive, but asymptomatic. On this the agreement appears possible, so much so that a few days ago a circular was also ready which, however, after the revolt of the medical unions, was frozen. Various governors also push to review the color system, considered outdated, but the Ministry of Health are perplexed about this, because an emergency mechanism is necessary: ​​the parachute is represented not so much by the white, yellow or orange bands that after the advent of the Super green pass affect very little in the daily life of citizens, but from the red, which resembles a lockdown and which is triggered when the saturation rate of intensive care exceeds 30 percent, of the medical areas 40.

THE ADMISSIONS

Again this generalized spectrum appears distant, also because, for example, as Agenas explains, the national employment rate for intensive care has stabilized from six days to 18 per cent. But be careful: the medical areas have risen, on average, to 29 percent, but there are some regions such as Liguria to 38 percent. Valle d’Aosta is very worried (the only one in orange today), a small reality with few beds, in which even a single patient causes a significant increase in the percentage. Yesterday the governor of the Aosta Valley, Erik Lavevaz, explained: “Going over the red would be a tragedy for us, it would mean closing the ski lifts at a time when there is finally a recovery phase”. The quota has already started on the ski slopes, while 78 hospitalized at the Parini hospital in Aosta, of which eight in intensive care (out of 33 beds). If the employment threshold in the medical area is widely exceeded (50 per cent), two more patients in intensive care are enough to bring Valle d’Aosta to the red zone.