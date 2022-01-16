at 11.30 at the attack of the super-g of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee

Lara Gut-Behrami (bib 7) as favorite, preceded by the Bergamo (n ° 5), not at the best but still at the gate, and followed by the Aosta Valley (n ° 9) for a thrilling race where even Curtoni and Bassino try to the podium.

Sunday January 16, 11:10

It is the fifth super-g of the World Cup season, to close the speed weekend in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee.

At 11.30 the start of a challenge that will be run again in top conditions, on a very technical track like the one designed by Marco Viale, the Italian coach who leads the Equipe de France; Sofia Goggia, but there were few doubts about it, she will be there despite the blows that are felt after the downhill fall, and she will be the first of the blue squadron at the start with the bib number 5. Before her, look at Tippler ( 3) and Vlhova (4), then with 7 the main favorite, Lara Gut-Behrami looking for a brace after yesterday’s return to victory. And with the 9 points straight to the success Federica Brignone, brilliant yesterday, but also Curtoni (13), Bassino (15) and Marsaglia herself (18), who must have a great race to play for the Olympic call-up, can do very well.

Altenmarkt-Zauchensee women's super-g

After the first twenty, here are four more blue at the gate: Roberta Melesi will go in search of good points with the number 24, Nicol Delago will have 27, Karoline Pichler (who skipped the descent but did the tests) 42 and Nadia Delago , yesterday fourth downhill, will start with the 46.