At 12.11% the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico | Agencies

The positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico woke up today at 12.11%, reported the Department of Health.

The agency reported no new deaths from the virus, leaving the death toll at 4,177 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

While, 69 people are hospitalized, eight more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 51 adults and 18 pediatric patients.

“Keeping up to date with the covid-19 vaccination offers most people a high level of protection,” Salud mentioned on their social networks.





At the moment, the agency has not reported the average number of molecular and antigen tests performed. This information will be updated on the portal at 12:00 pm

Pending to elvocero.com for the expansion of this story.