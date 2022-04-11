Health

At 12.11% the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico | Agencies

Photo of Zach Zach4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

The positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico woke up today at 12.11%, reported the Department of Health.

The agency reported no new deaths from the virus, leaving the death toll at 4,177 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

While, 69 people are hospitalized, eight more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 51 adults and 18 pediatric patients.

“Keeping up to date with the covid-19 vaccination offers most people a high level of protection,” Salud mentioned on their social networks.


How to live with covid-19? The issue divides the experts

At the moment, the agency has not reported the average number of molecular and antigen tests performed. This information will be updated on the portal at 12:00 pm

Pending to elvocero.com for the expansion of this story.

Receive more information about this and other news. Click here if you are an Android or iPhone user.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

The desperation of those confined by covid in Shanghai

5 mins ago

Covid and masks, Clementi: “Keep them in high-risk transport and contexts”

7 mins ago

Covid today in Italy: bulletin of 11 April. Contagions and data from the regions live

19 mins ago

EPCO, the training, wellness and nutrition platform

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button