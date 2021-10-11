“At 12, a pill to lose weight, between cuts and loose clothes”

Billie Eilish and his body. A long relationship complicated, which the very young American artist retraced with extreme sincerity in the cover interview of Vanity Fair Usa. “I started wearing loose clothing just to hide my body. That was why I am I cut», Revealed the singer, 19 years just completed. “I was a teenager in conflict with his image ».

So conflicted that they rely on even harmful remedies: “I didn’t eat, I was starving purposely. Once when I was 12 I even took it a pill to lose weight, that just made me do it bedwetting“. Among other things recently Billie was victim of body shaming after the publication of a photo that immortalized her with a tank top and more tight clothes. “Luckily it happened right now.”

“It would have been much worse if these attacks had come years ago, when I had a horrible relationship with my body. I thought I was going to be the only one to hate him, on the other hand – apparently – he also hates him Internet. It’s fantastic », smiled the artist, who won well last year five Grammys. And that a few months ago she even entered in controversy with the former American president, Donald Trump.

“When your staff wrote in a document that I was destroying what they believed in, I really was proud of myself. My friends wrote me that the administration she had pure of me“, it is read. «After the election of Biden I celebrated. Sure, they still are millions of problems to face in the US, but get him out of the White House it’s the best thing that could have happened to us. “

Billie has opened a crack even on his own private life, speaking publicly for the first time about one romantic relationship who marked it: «It was one important part of my life, no one knew ». A love now finished. «I would like to have next to you a person. I am not pushing anyone away but today I am single and happy“. With others and with herself.

