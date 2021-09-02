at 15 she is identical to her parents

Here are the incredible photos that portray the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes as you’ve never seen her before.

Do you remember Suri Cruise? The little daughter of the two Hollywood stars who divorced some time ago.

Now the little one has grown up, he is 15 years old, and is identical to Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise!

Suri Cruise caught by the paparazzi

The small one Suri Cruise she was caught by the paparazzi while strolling and dabbling in shopping.

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is now 15 years old and has appeared identical to the two parents, especially to the mother!

Suri has dark, straight hair, which she often trims tied in a low ponytail.

Suri has the same thin lips as her mother and the same slender figure.

Unlike her mother, however, Suri does not seem at all interested in pursuing a career as an actress.

Suri Cruise would like to lead, at the moment, a normal life, like any teenager.

Katie Holmes’ words about her daughter

Speaking of Suri Cruise, however, the mother thinks about it.

Last April, when the little girl turned 15, her mother publicly greeted her sincerely.

Anonymous sources expressed their opinion on the mother / daughter couple and stated:

“It is not easy to find a mother-daughter couple united by such harmony.”

The two women would be experiencing a truly idyllic relationship after moving to New York.

Before, they lived in California, home of their father Tom Cruise. Suri’s mother, however, would have demanded a life as normal as possible for her daughter.

The actor father, on the other hand, has always shown himself totally disinterested in being part of his daughter’s life. The two have always had a rather controversial relationship and we cannot fail to say that Scientology has a hand in the middle.