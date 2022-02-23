“At 15 years old, Carla has the voice power of a 30-year-old person”: Glenda Vega

As a focused student with a natural talent, this is how Glenda Vega, a music teacher, defines the Honduran Carla Zaldivar (15), who represents the country in the second edition of the Idol Kids Spain program.

“I met Carla when she was barely four years old and was a student at the Motive Foundation. I was forming the preschool choir and she participated in the auditions, she told me that she sang opera and I thought it was an occurrence because of her age, “Vega said in an interview with Diario LA PRENSA.

However, he stated that he was surprised, because the little girl made a natural vibrato that was not common for her age.

“From that moment on, we began to develop the enormous potential with which Carla was born; however, what captured me the most was her determination and discipline. She has always known what she wants and that is why she is going far. Currently, she has a voice power similar to that of a 30-year-old person, which is admirable because she is barely 15 ”, commented the graduate in art with a specialty in Music.

The music teacher and founder of Glenda Vega’s Studio, lives in Las Vegas, United Statesbut assures that despite the distance, he remains in constant communication with the teenager and her parents.

“Carla’s family is very excited and proud to see how far she has come through her passion for music and of course I am also happy because she has been my musical daughter, we developed this connection through music and it is still intact. to this day”.

According to the teacher, Carla had to emigrate from the country with her family in search of better opportunities, a situation experienced by thousands of Hondurans.

”Little by little he made his way thanks to his talent, but this has not happened overnight; it is the result of the effort he has been making since he was only four years old”.

The teacher, who currently teaches music classes virtually to people in Honduras, the United States and Mexico, also encouraged parents to support their children’s talent.

Finally, he commented that Carla is very happy with the support she has received from her compatriots inside and outside the country.

He also invited them to go to the social networks of Idol Kids and react to Carla’s images and videos.

It is worth mentioning that in his first participation Zaldivar sang the spanish version of the song I have Nothing Whitney Houston and received the golden ticket.

“What barbarity, what a way of singing. I loved Carla, you have a brutal voice, super powerful. It is a very difficult song and I love that you sang it in Spanish, in fact, she moved me”, said Ana Mena, member of the jury.