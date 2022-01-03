“At 16 I was giving up playing” – Corriere.it

from Lorenzo Nicolao

The Juve and National team player confessed to Dazn: I stopped for six months, I fought and prayed. And I realized how much I cared about football was important to me. A lesson that I carry with me even when they criticize me today

I love my path, not only for what I have become, but for all the challenges I have won. Federico Bernardeschi talked about himself in a long interview with Dazn, recalling the beginnings of his career as a footballer, without sparing some painful details and, nevertheless, fundamental for his growth as an athlete and as a man. From every negative experience I have learned something – the Juventus winger confessed -. For example, at 16 they stopped me for the heart. They told me I could no longer play football. For me it was incredible not to touch the ball or do any kind of sporting activity for over six months. The player suffered from left ventricular hypertrophy, just as had already happened to his sister Gaia. A problem discovered at the time of his passage from Empoli to Fiorentina, during a routine check. Fortunately, with a specific diet and a drug I was able to return to the field – explained Bernardeschi – but for me it was a very difficult period in which I found great comfort only through faith. I prayed a lot. This period allowed me to understand how much I cared about football and the professional life, and how great this passion was.

Over the years, he was also inspired by a figure like Gino Strada: He taught us that we must never tire of social justice, the Bianconero wrote in August, when the founder of Emergency had passed away precisely as a result of heart problems at the age of 73 years old. The footballer had remembered him with great affection on his social channels, reiterating the importance of sacrifice, of the altruism and availability that characterize only the right men. The philanthropic surgeon has always been an example for the Juventus player, because no utopia is impossible to achieve.

Between ups and downs, both for his heart problems and for his performance on the pitch with Fiorentina first and then with Juventus and the national team, Bernardeschi finally recalled that 2021 represented for him the year of balance, both for the contribution given to the bianconeri and to Roberto Mancini’s team, up to the success of the European Championships, and for his private life. If on the one hand the birth of his daughter and the marriage with Veronica Ciardi made the Juventus summer sweeter, on the other hand his rebirth on the field is the result of the so-called Hoffman path, a technique he knew in 2019, but born in California 50 years ago. It allows you to discover the person you really are – the footballer explained to the students of the Bocconi University in Milan -. You don’t play for others, but for yourself, a full immersion in order to understand your true essence, learning to know and love yourself.

A more concrete path than it seems in words, also because after a period of decline both with the national team and with Juventus, the winger returned to score, serve assists and above all play well, making himself useful for the cause of the team. and repaying the trust of the coaches. That of the last few months is so Bernardeschi transformed, ready to relaunch Juventus and conquer the World Cup in Qatar. I have nothing to complain about after a year like this, but I can continue to say that the difficult moments were not lacking. I also love them for this, because they put you in front of constant challenges. They are tough in character, just like marble. We Carraresi are proud of it.