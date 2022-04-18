At 19.89% the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico | Agencies

The positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico increased to 19.89%, the Department of Health reported today.

The agency reported no new deaths from the virus, leaving the death toll at 4,185 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

While, 141 people are hospitalized, 14 more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 97 adults and 44 pediatric patients.

“Adults over 50 years of age and eligible people can now receive the second booster of the covid-19 vaccine,” Health recalled on its social networks.





At the moment, the agency has not reported the average number of molecular and antigen tests performed. This information will be updated on the portal at 12:00 pm

Pending to elvocero.com for the expansion of this story.