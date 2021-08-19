at 2 she is already passionate about luxury

Cardi B has never hidden her passion for luxury and, now that her daughter Kulture has turned 2, she is trying to pass it on to her too. In fact, the two recently photographed each other sporting an adorable mini-me look in pink but the particular thing is that they both wear a very expensive Hermès Birkin Bag on their arms.

Mom and daughter look more glamorous than ever against the backdrop of a mirrored walk-in closet but the particular thing is that they sport an adorable coordinated look in total pink. The rapper is wearing a suit Chanel in fuchsia with a turban, the little girl wears a floral jumpsuit with ruffles on the neckline but the special thing is that, in addition to showing off the same sunglasses with a white frame in full diva style, they also carry the same bag on their arm.

A single glance will be enough for fashion lovers to understand that this is not a random bag but one Birkin Bag by Hermès, one of the most expensive accessories in the world, so much so that buying it is equated to making an investment in the stock market. Cardi B has a maxi in pink and white, while Kulture has a small Barbie-colored model. This is a gift that her father gave her for her second birthday last July, demonstrating that neither parent spares any expense to ensure that the girl is trendy from an early age. The price of the bags, however, is unknown, although they are usually never sold for less than € 10,000 each. Will Kulture have realized she has a real treasure in her hands?