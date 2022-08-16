At 20, he makes Cristiano Ronaldo ‘fly’ and leaves him KO on the ground (video)

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford and Cristiano Ronaldo suffered the most this weekend for the second day of the English championship. The Portuguese made helpless gestures, left without greeting the supporters, did not want to shake hands with ten Hag and in addition, a 20-year-old left him sore on the floor. Indeed, he hit CR7 and stole the ball in midfield.

Cristiano Ronaldo is just a shadow of himself

This player is Aaron Hickey, the Brentford defender.

And the latter left an incredible image against MU. On the final action of the first half, Hickey went to take the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo, put his body in opposition and touched him in such a way, that the Portuguese was left on the ground giving an image of him that we did not know. With all the context around Cristiano Ronaldo (he absolutely wants to leave United for a club that is playing in the Champions League and attracts the wrath of his club’s leaders and supporters for his attitude deemed unacceptable), this image makes even more noise.

Hickey ran to challenge the ball, Cristiano did not expect it, which is almost unheard of because Ronaldo’s physique is impressive.

On the game, Ten Hag was tough on the team: ”The team must take responsibility. Sorry for the fans. I asked them to play, to take responsibility, that’s what they did not do”. Times are tough at Manchester United. ”There are mistakes that you cannot make at our level. I’m really disappointed, but we have to continue because there are a lot of matches left”, he concluded.

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on the images showing Cristiano Ronaldo in difficulty. We have thus been able to read on the web:

”Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s somewhere else and when you think of something else, you get pushed around, you’re not good, it’s psychological, the guy doesn’t want to make any more effort for United so he gets walked over, it’s is the sport…”

“He’s finite Cristiano, nobody wants him anymore, he’s the g…, his teammates and his leaders can’t take it anymore and what about the supporters, even they are happy that he got screwed. ..”

”Sad to see how a player of this caliber ends badly… I don’t understand his attitude…”

”I don’t know whether to laugh or cry seeing this, it’s Cristiano when meem he looks like rocky at the end of his career…”

”Poor CR7, he doesn’t want to play for MU and has whims, he only gets what he deserves so stop worrying about him…”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













