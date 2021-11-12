“At 20 million it’s a coup”

The latest Juventus transfer market highlights Trezeguet’s words regarding the great Argentine talent in the sights of the bianconeri as well as Milan and Inter

David Trezeguet ‘blesses’ the landing at the Juventus, today only eventual, of the great Argentine talent who also likes so much Milan, Inter and Fiorentina (as post Vlahovic).

The former center forward and ‘Ambassador’ of the Bianconeri club says yes, therefore, to Julian Alvarez, a young and promising Argentine striker under the al River Plate, where the Frenchman played at the end of his career. Alvarez, born in 2000, has a 20 million euro termination clause, a figure which, as Trezeguet claims in his speech to ‘Radio Supermitre’, “does not scare European clubs, including Juventus itself”.

READ ALSO >>> CM.IT | Brahim Diaz, possible surprise: Real reflect, Milan awaits

Juventus transfer market, Trezeguet: “Alvarez pearl difficult to find in South America”. The truth about Milan

“He is the prototype of the modern player that everyone wants – continued Trezeguet – He gives everything, he never gets tired, he has his feet on the ground, he makes the right statements without looking for controversy. This boy is a pearl that is difficult to find in South America, he has technical characteristics that are popular in Europe “.

Juventus would be ready to challenge the big European teams like the other Italians, especially Inter and Milan. In recent days there has been a lot of talk about an attempt by the Rossoneri as early as January, but according to the information collected by Calciomercato.it there have so far been no contacts between the parties involved to discuss the possible arrival in Milan of the 21-year-old from Calchin. author of 19 goals and 13 assists this year.