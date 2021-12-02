Whether you are 20, 50 or older, the desire of every woman, or at least of the majority of women, is to always look at the top. We certainly cannot deny, in fact, that we all care a little about our appearance and body care.

Together with the hands and hair, the face is certainly the part of us that most attracts the attention of others.

At 20 or 50, here’s how to have relaxed and luminous facial skin

It is estimated that every year the sums that a woman spends on average on self-care, in particular on the face, are conspicuous. There are certainly various products on the market, from pharmaceutical to cosmetic lines.

But, especially in recent years, the tendency to choose natural products is growing. Well, today we will talk about an ingredient often used in cooking, which can also prove to be miraculous for face care. We are talking about chickpea flour.

So at 20 or 50, here’s how to have relaxed and radiant facial skin.

Chickpea flour, often used in the kitchen to prepare excellent dishes, can be a valuable aid in the preparation of cosmetic treatments. Treatments that are suitable for treating the face, body and hair, in a natural and economic way.

Today, in particular, we will focus on facial care.

With chickpea flour, we can in fact prepare a face scrub but also an excellent mask, which with small variations will be suitable for both young and mature skin.

Let’s start with the scrub

It is good to know that chickpea flour, in contact with water, releases natural saponins. This allows the formation of a very delicate and completely ecological natural cleaning compound.

To obtain a natural exfoliant, simply mix 3 tablespoons of chickpea flour with 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of sweet almond oil. We will mix the ingredients together and apply the mixture on the face, rubbing with circular movements. Once the face has been rinsed, we can apply a mask.

Depending on the age, the compound will vary.

If we have blemished skin problems, we will prepare a purifying mask.

Just mix 3-4 tablespoons of chickpea flour with a little warm water and a teaspoon of lemon juice. And apply the mixture on the face leaving it on for about 15 minutes.

If, on the other hand, the skin is sensitive, we will prepare, always following the same procedure, a mask with rose water and chickpea flour.

Instead, let’s see how to prepare a mask for more mature skin

Just mix, always following the same procedure, chickpea flour and turmeric powder.

We will apply on the skin and leave on for about half an hour. The result, with constant applications, will be softer, more luminous and rejuvenated skin.