At 30 and in top form, how much is Neymar really worth on the transfer market?

© Portrait of Neymar (PSG) in action during the French Ligue 1 Paris Saint Germain (PSG) vs Olympique Lyonnais (OL) football match at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France on December 13, 2020. Photo by Julien Poupart/ ABACAPRESS.COM Photo by Icon Sport

Returning to his best level after several complicated seasons with PSG, Neymar is once again becoming a phenomenon. But at 30, how much can the Brazilian be worth on the transfer market?

The future of Neymar has often been at the center of debates in PSG these last months. In trouble at PSG since his arrival in 2017, the Brazilian has often been questioned because of his performance that is more than below expectations. Still capable of big hits, Neymar has always worked to return to its best level. And precisely, after having passed not so far from a transfer this summer, the ex-star of the Barca returns to the fore this season in League 1 by being the top scorer after seven days, with eight achievements. sometimes absent, Neymar often missed parts of the season and struggled to stay consistent. His recent situation could propel him to the front of the stage.

👏 Christophe Galtier’s very complimentary words to Neymar. 🇧🇷 🗣 “I discovered that Neymar was a player who worked a lot for the team, whether offensively but also in the desire to recover the ball. » @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/zaLpeFXjYG — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) September 13, 2022

A forgotten departure?

In recent months, a departure from Neymar was necessarily considered due to his lack of consistency at the highest level. Kylian Mbappe, the true leader of the team, would have worked internally to remove the one he sometimes considers a rival. Especially since the two men do not have a superb relationship. This season, however, Neymar silenced everyone by offering dream football, as never seen since he was at the PSG. The Brazilian challenges the French in his role as leader, so much so that the latter has been a little disturbed since the controversies at the start of the season.

An essential for PSG this season

As the star of Barcelona, Neymar has a special status despite the somewhat disappointing seasons of previous years. But if he continues his momentum, he could explode his purchase price if the PSG want to get rid of it. Established on May 30, the current price of Neymar is still 75 million euros according to the site Transfermarkt. With his performances for more than a month, his value could soon approach 100 million euros. Logic for a player of this caliber. But the Brazilian has no desire to leave Paris.