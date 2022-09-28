At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo still lives with his mother to take care of her

Source: Cristiano Ronaldo and his mother Dolores Aveiro | Photo: instagram.com/doloresaveiroofficialGetty Images

If Cristiano Ronaldo reached the peak of his career, it is mainly thanks to the sacrifices of the one who gave birth to it. The footballer still lives with his mother and he assumes it completely.

Did you know that the world of football was almost deprived of the talent of Cristiano Ronaldo? For good reason, when she was pregnant with him, her mother, Maria Dolores, wanted to end her pregnancy. Fortunately, she did not succeed.

Aware of this story, the star of the round ball still maintains good relations with the matriarch. Moreover, grateful for all the sacrifices that the latter has made for him, he ensures that she lacks nothing.

Attempted abortion

Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly no longer to present for football fans. Over the past few years, the handsome brunette has established himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Talented, he is also the richest in this sport. Consequently, we can well imagine that the Portuguese leads a life at the antipodes of ours.

However, his life has not always been rosy. As we said above, his mother had tried to terminate her pregnancy voluntarily when she was pregnant with him. In her autobiography entitled “Mother Courage”, Dolores Aveiro also returned to this painful period of her existence.

In fact, Dolores had asked her doctor to perform an abortion, but he “did not support her decision”. Dolores Aveiro also revealed that she drank hot beer and ‘ran until she fell’ so Cristiano would never see the light of day, but it was a miss.

Because of this, Cristiano Ronaldo came into the world anyway and is now one of the biggest names in football.

Of course, the one commonly called CR7 was not unaware of this story. However, he never resented his mother.

“He told me when he found out, ‘You see, mum. You wanted to have an abortion and today, I’m the one who keeps this house alive.

his mother said.

From now on, the companion of Georgina Rodriguez is therefore the pride of his mother.

Why does Cristiano still live with his mother at 37?

No matter our age, the love of a mother is always essential to us and it is surely not Cristiano Ronaldo who will say the opposite. Even at 37, the former Real Madrid player continues to live under the same roof as his mother and he is proud of it.

Thus, when he broke into football, Cristiano Ronaldo did not forget his mother. A gesture that Internet users find very beautiful.

“Ronaldo is a very good son and puts his mother above anyone else”,

can we read.

For the footballer, the woman who gave birth to him is his “sanctuary” and his “greatest gift”. Georgina’s darling also doesn’t stop showing his love to his mom every chance he gets.

On Dolores’ birthday, for example, he had written her a very nice message.

In his publication, the beautiful brown had called his mother “best mom in the world” and “warrior”. According to Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s thanks to Dolores Aveiro that he never gives up, even in difficult situations.

The footballer also called his mum “the best grandma his children could ever dream of having” before concluding his message with an “I love you”.

Tender words which obviously made the main interested party very happy. While reading her son’s message, Dolores Aveiro was filmed by her daughter, Katia. The latter then shared the video wishing her mom a happy birthday.

“I wanted to put a photo but luckily I recorded this moment which depicts this mother that we have (she was reading her son’s post here @cristiano) she is our strength she is love in person love”,

wrote Katia in her post.

Obviously, Dolores Aveiro is a source of inspiration for all her children.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s home for his family

Being one of the greatest soccer players of his generation, Cristiano Ronaldo was able to afford luxury homes for himself and his entire family. Remember that when he was little, the beautiful brown shared a small room with his brothers and sisters.

He also showed the house where he lived when he was younger to his son. And when he saw his former neighbors, Georgina’s darling could not contain his emotions.

“It touched me a little”,

did he declare.

Among the properties the footballer owns is his mansion in Madeira. Cristiano Ronaldo and his family has indeed built a seven-storey mansion for him and his family in Funchal.

According to the information received, the dad of Eva Maria paid 7 million pounds sterling to acquire this property.

We don’t know how many rooms there are in this mansion, but it is in any case gigantic. Inside, there are two swimming pools, a jacuzzi, but also a football field.

Cristiano Jr’s dad and his clan use this property as a vacation home.

In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo is also said to be building a new mansion on the Portuguese Riviera, where he plans to retire. He had bought the property for £6.5million in 2021 and is said to have spent £7million on the works. His future neighbors are already looking forward to welcoming him.

“Everyone here knows that and of course we are happy. Ronaldo is Ronaldo”,

one said.

He is also reportedly planning to buy land near the coastal town of Cascais and has spent 17 million euros on the construction.

Remember that Cristiano’s contract with Manchester United will end at the end of the 2023 season. However, he has the right to sign another contract if he wishes to extend his career.

