at 40, she confides in her children she had with Justin Timberlake… Photos

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been married for almost ten years. The two stars sealed their love with the birth of two children: Silas, 7, and Phineas, 21 months.

The couple remains very discreet about their family life and wants to preserve the identity of their two boys as much as possible in order to offer them a normal childhood.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Jessica Biel makes an appearance in a special episode of the show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She makes rare confidences about her offspring. His sons are very alert and have energy to spare: ” Our two boys never stop. I mean, it’s constant. They run, jump on everything and climb on everything “.

Just like their father who made a career in song, Silas and Phineas already have an artistic fiber and a musical sensibility. Silas enjoys orchestras, symphonies and film scores while Phineas enjoys playing guitar or drumming on any surface.

A special bond

Jessica Biel, who celebrated her 40th birthday last March, talks about the surprise reserved by Justin Timberlake on this occasion: “ He threw me such an amazing party “. The singer moved mountains to bring his group by plane to perform songs related to their love story. Jessica Biel does not fail to praise her husband and recalls the admiration she has for him: ” I’m his number 1 fan “.

While the two stars make it a point of honor to preserve their family life, they made an exception on Jessica Biel’s birthday. The actress shared photos of her children.