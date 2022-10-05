“At 40 they said their career was over because they no longer fuck”

Bitter outburst of Naomi Watts about his career in Hollywood. “At 33 they told me: ‘You better get busy, because at 40 it will all be over, when you become no fucker “. And I thought, ‘What? What exactly does that mean? ‘“. The actress added to Entertainment Weekly.”Then you think about it and say, ‘Oh, right. When you are no longer reproductive, when those organs no longer function, you are not sexy, so you are not desirable. ‘ This made me very angry“When asked what Hollywood can do better to make room for women after a certain age, Watts replied:”It’s such an awkward conversation because, from day one, we start our aging process. It’s something we all need to be comfortable with, and women are being asked to do it more than men“.