at 417 km / h on the Autobahn, but the German government does not take it

The owner of a Bugatti Chiron, under the name of Radim Passer, posted on YouTube in November 2021 and a few days ago two videos showing how he reaches a speed of 417 km / h on the Autobahn. We are talking about only 3 km / h less than the electronically limited top speed of the Chiron.

In the description of the video, Passer reported that the test was done in July and he chose a 10km straight stretch of road with three wide lanes. Despite this, the German Ministry of Transport has stated that it refuses any behavior in road traffic which leads or is likely to endanger road users.

The German Ministry of Transport is opposed to this undertaking

The statement goes on to say that all road users must abide by the rules of the highway code. In addition, there is a law that prohibits driving in a dangerous way even on the Autobahn and that it is possible to drive at such high speeds only if the vehicle is constantly under control.

The German government is currently discussing adding speed limits to sections of the Autobahn to prevent cars from consuming high amounts of fuel and thus to reduce the impact on the environment as much as possible. In this case, the speed would be limited to 130 km / h.

In any case, it is possible to find out more information on the test conducted on the Bugatti Chiron through the two videos included in the article.

