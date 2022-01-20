At 417 km / h on the Autobahn, owner of a Bugatti in trouble – Auto World

The absence of speed limits that characterizes many sections of the Autobahn, the German motorway, does not imply that you can drive at insane speeds only for pleasure, thus endangering other road users. The billionaire from the Czech Republic seemed not to have understood, owner of a Bugatti Chiron which pushed its supercar up to 417 km / h, almost reaching the electronically limited speed of the car, set at 420 km / h. Now, however, the wealthy owner of the Molsheim racing car will have to deal with justice as the Ministry of Transport seems intent on condemning the gesture made on the Autobahn.

In an interview released to Associated Press, representatives of the German government they claimed that the ministry “Refuses any behavior in road traffic that leads or is likely to endanger road users”, commenting on the video recently published by Radim Passer, the owner of the Bugatti Chiron who had set himself the goal of reaching the maximum speed of the car. “All motorists must respect the rules of the highway code. Just because there are unlimited sections of the highway doesn’t mean you can go at such high speeds. “

The man tried to justify his action, writing that safety was a priority during this challenge, which took place last July and that he had chosen a straight stretch of road for 10 km which offered a lot of visibility and was three lanes. Categorize the government’s position: “Anyone who participates in trafficking must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, endangered or hindered or disturbed more than is inevitable in the circumstances”, citing the provisions of one of the paragraphs of the code of German street. The gesture made by the owner ended up in the crosshairs of government agencies at a time when the discussion on the imposition of new speed limits is heated, with the possibility of going to 130 km / h, as also foreseen in Italy. A measure repeatedly requested by the Greens to try to reduce fuel consumption.