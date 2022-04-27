At 43, Kourtney Kardashian reveals her difficulties in having a child









NDT >









People

















published by Camille Lepeintre on Apr 27, 2022 at 6:02 p.m.



















A complicated future pregnancy for Kourtney Kardashian?

Family kardashians never stops talking about her. After the son of Kim Kardashian fell on the sextape of his mother, live on television, it is the turn of the eldest of the siblings to show off his private life. Since 2007, the famous American family has been filming in a reality show titled Keeping up with the Kardashians. A real success where each member of the family gets their own “fanbase”. Kourtney Kardashian is also one of the favorites of the fans of the show, and for good reason, she is rewarded by the Teen Choice Awards four times in the category “best female reality TV personality”.

She gained even more popularity in 2016, when she launched a mobile app paying where she becomes an influencer by sharing lifestyle, beauty, fashion tips… With her 172 million subscribers on Instagram, she is also second most followed person on Snapchat behind his sister Kim. mother of three children, mason (12 years), Penelope (9 years old) and reign (7 years old), born of his previous relationship with the model Scott Disickthe big sister of Kendall Jennerwho recently showed up with botoxed lips, reportedly plans to have a fourth child during this year.

This time, with his new companion, Travis Barker46 years old and professional drummer of the American group Blink-182. In a relationship since January 2021, they got married in Vegas on April 4th. Very much in love with each other, they have been friends for years. They were in particular neighbors in Calabasas, in California, when Kourtney Kardashian was still residing with her ex-boyfriend. Their respective children have always rubbed shoulders, and they accumulated lunches, church services and their sports training together. A couple who therefore have all the assets to be appreciated by the general public.

And the two interested parties want to pass a new course in their relationship. If Travis Barker is already the father of Landon (18 years old) andAlabama (16), he would not be against a fourth child. After the birth of Kendall’s second child, will Kourtney be next? The magazine USWeekly made some unexpected revelations on the matter. To discover the revelations about Kourtney Kardashian, go to the article Audience dedicated to this topic.











