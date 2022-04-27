Entertainment

At 45, Shakira dazzles with her beauty in the networks

Over the years Shakira She has become one of the most convening Latin singers in the history of music on the continent. In addition to her, her artistic skills have allowed her to mutate her musical genre to continue in force in the main music charts around the world. A few days ago, she confirmed that at 45 years old, not only her talent is intact, but also her beauty.

Last week the singer of the song “I like it” launched a new collaboration with Raww Alexander. The name of the song “I congratulate you” is available on all digital music platforms. In the official video of the musical theme, the talent that the Colombian has to adapt to new musical styles is seen.

