At 45, Shakira dazzles with her beauty in the networks

Over the years Shakira She has become one of the most convening Latin singers in the history of music on the continent. In addition to her, her artistic skills have allowed her to mutate her musical genre to continue in force in the main music charts around the world. A few days ago, she confirmed that at 45 years old, not only her talent is intact, but also her beauty.

Last week the singer of the song “I like it” launched a new collaboration with Raww Alexander. The name of the song “I congratulate you” is available on all digital music platforms. In the official video of the musical theme, the talent that the Colombian has to adapt to new musical styles is seen.

A few hours ago, Shakira shared on his profile of his official account Instagrama photo of her that belongs to the backstage of “I congratulate you” which left his followers dazzled. In it you can see the Colombian wearing a black outfit that not only demonstrated her great beauty but also her brilliant silhouette at 45 years old.

On the other hand, the couple Gerard Piqué, revealed part of the routine he performs daily to look so good at his age. For starters, the singer is under the direction of trainer Anna Kaiser six days a week. Dance interval workouts are Kaiser’s trademark (part of her AKT method) and help Shakira build stamina so she can shine on stage.

“Shakira is really focused on the consistency of her workouts: the strength, the cardio, the endurance, the power, the flexibility, everything”said Kaiser a fashion. A 90-Minute Dance Interval Workout Combines Cardio, Strength, and Vinyasa Flows “with few breaks”. “She makes some of the moves her own, styling it with her hips”Kaiser said. “Even though it’s super intense, he’s still having fun!”