At 47, the mother of Luis Miguel’s children shows how beautiful she looks

Over the years, Aracely Arambula, has shown that she is a first-class actress and television presenter. It is that every time she has participated in soap operas, theater and TV programs the result was extremely successful. Currently, the beautiful blonde is on tour with her work “Why Men Love Bitches”. There he shares a cast with the actors Mauricio Ochman and Anastasia Costa.

This play, which has been going on since the end of last year, is having great success in the main theaters in Mexico. Last February, the ex-partner of Luis Miguel He wrote the following message on his networks: “Going back to the Theater is always a great EMOTION and an inspiration to create and to enjoy on stage and vibrate together with you I am so happy to meet again !!! #Quevivaelteatro with my dearest @mauochmann @ruben_lara_ @drleoarambulaoficial thank you for your visit and love forever @luismaganamex”.

