At 47, the mother of Luis Miguel’s children shows how beautiful she looks

Over the years, Aracely Arambula, has shown that she is a first-class actress and television presenter. It is that every time she has participated in soap operas, theater and TV programs the result was extremely successful. Currently, the beautiful blonde is on tour with her work “Why Men Love Bitches”. There he shares a cast with the actors Mauricio Ochman and Anastasia Costa.

This play, which has been going on since the end of last year, is having great success in the main theaters in Mexico. Last February, the ex-partner of Luis Miguel He wrote the following message on his networks: “Going back to the Theater is always a great EMOTION and an inspiration to create and to enjoy on stage and vibrate together with you I am so happy to meet again !!! #Quevivaelteatro with my dearest @mauochmann @ruben_lara_ @drleoarambulaoficial thank you for your visit and love forever @luismaganamex”.

Based on the book of Sherry Argov, Why do men love bitches? In addition to being funny and funny, it is a very real work, with spicy details that reveal how a strong woman is much more desirable for a man than a shy and fearful one who always says yes to everything.

According to the book that inspired this play, many mediocre and insecure guys are looking for good, characterless girls whom they can control. Men who are worthwhile, on the other hand, are interested in bitches, that is, in women who, while being sensitive and feminine, give themselves to respect because they know their worth.

On the other hand, true to form, Aracely Arambula shared in their account statements Instagram a series of photos of her that showed how beautiful she is at just 47 years old. In these captures you can see the dazzling figure that she has today. In one of these photographs you can see Aracely characterized as the lady and in it you can read the phrase “I am the lady without an owner”.

Aracely Arambula and Luis Miguel

From 2005 to 2009 he was in a relationship with The Sun of Mexico with whom he had two children Miguel and Daniel respectively. Her father’s history with them is not very good, since the Aztec artist on more than one occasion declared that she does not receive financial support and that she does not greet them on her birthday either.

This love story began in the mid-’00s and was made official by some photos that were taken in the city of Venice, Italy. so described Aracely Arambula his relationship with Luis Miguel in Windowing program: “It was such a beautiful love story that they couldn’t even believe it; it would be a story like that of the Titanic, I say; that is, so beautiful, it has nothing to do with that, but I mean how beautiful, it is something so beautiful”.