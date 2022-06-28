At 47, this is how beautiful the mother of Luis Miguel’s children looks

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most popular actresses of recent years in Mexico. Both in theater and in soap operas, the popular blonde has shown that she has a great talent for acting with performances that have marked a before and after on Mexican TV. She is also the ex-partner of Luis Miguel She was able to show that she is also up to being a first-rate presenter.

During the mid-’00s Aracely Arambula Y Luis Miguel they had a love relationship that lasted four years and that resulted in the birth of their two children. Their names are Miguel Y Daniel respectively, they are 15 and 13 years old. Both teenagers are currently away from the social networks and the virtual world as they prefer to keep their lives as private as possible.

Aracely Arambula In his official accounts, he shares various moments of his personal life as well as his work projects. A few hours ago she shared some stories of Instagram that have to do with the promotion of a supplement that helps patients with osteoarthritis, reduces pain and improves function, has anti-inflammatory action, is adjuvant in patients with depression and anxiety and improves metabolic parameters.

Aracely Arámbula will star in “La Madrastra” with Andrés Palacios.

Also in this video you can see how beautiful it looks Aracely Arambula at 47 years old. Every time this type of publication is made, the mother of the children of Luis Miguel receives thousands of compliments from his fans from all over the continent. On the other hand, as for her career, the beautiful blonde is recording episodes of the first season of “The stepmother” who will star alongside Andres Palacios.