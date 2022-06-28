Entertainment

At 47, this is how beautiful the mother of Luis Miguel’s children looks

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most popular actresses of recent years in Mexico. Both in theater and in soap operas, the popular blonde has shown that she has a great talent for acting with performances that have marked a before and after on Mexican TV. She is also the ex-partner of Luis Miguel She was able to show that she is also up to being a first-rate presenter.

During the mid-’00s Aracely Arambula Y Luis Miguel they had a love relationship that lasted four years and that resulted in the birth of their two children. Their names are Miguel Y Daniel respectively, they are 15 and 13 years old. Both teenagers are currently away from the social networks and the virtual world as they prefer to keep their lives as private as possible.

