At 50, actress Catherine Siachoque fulfilled her dream and entered Harvard

Again the actress Catherine Siachoque informed her followers that she will continue her higher studies, this time in one of the most recognized universities worldwide, Harvard. This 50-year-old woman sent a clear message to her fans: “Dreams come true”.

After a publication on his Instagram account, he stressed that entering this prestigious university was not within his “possibilities”, but he would have managed to continue his education at the Business School and meet eminent figures in each subject.

“Studying at Harvard was something that was not within my possibilities, but now it is a fact. Sitting in the Business School, learning from my professors, all of them eminent, and from my brilliant classmates, is a gift from God and from life”, he stated in a photograph posted on his social network.

And I add: “In this photo I am with Anita Elberse. I had read her book, I admired her, I dreamed of meeting her and now I am her student”, indicating his happiness and the great opportunity he would be having with respect to the professionals who teach the classes.

In addition to this, the actress called on her followers to continue dreaming and fighting for their own goals, since the reward would come at some point. Although this woman did not clarify if she had obtained a scholarship for her academic performance, or if she would have been able to pay for the high tuition at Harvard, she did express that she was living one of the happiest moments of her life.

“Do not stop believing in yourself, no matter what people think, no matter where you are in life, work hard for what you want, fight for your dreams and the time will come. I wanted to share this one of the happiest and most important moments of my life”he pointed out on his Instagram account.

It is worth remembering that Siachoque had started studying at the University of Miami in 2019, when she resumed her studies and stated that she was “unaccustomed” to the rhythm of the academy, as well as “outdated”.

“Yes, gentlemen, now I am a student […]. It is always a good time to do it. It’s never too late. She has touched me very hard, I was unaccustomed and out of date, but I am happy ”, Those were his words that time, however, he has not mentioned how this process is progressing, if it has already finished or if he continued directly with Harvard.

Miguel Varoni reacted to a message from Catherine Siachoque about a partner on the set

Catherine Siachoque enjoys the success of the second season of the Netflix series dark desire, of which she is part of the cast along with Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer.

The actress posted an emotional message on her Instagram account to Speitzer, who is her set partner. “Another wonderful thing about ‘Dark Desire: Season 2’ was not only being able to share the set with an actor as talented as Alejandro Speitzerbut also, leave me your friendship”.

Siachoque’s message continued with more compliments for the Mexican actor. “By the way… I want to tell you that he is even more handsome in person.. (The first day I met him, I immediately called Migue and my boss to tell them: “It can’t be, he’s worse than handsome in person)”.

The publication caused comments from followers of the Colombian actress: “No, no, no, I love you. I loved the series badly”, wrote Carla Giraldo. But the one that caught the most attention was the comment of her husband Miguel Varoni. “Oops”, was the only thing the actor wrote.

Varoni’s response generated more comments, some took it as an attack of jealousy and others took the opportunity to make fun of the actor. “But doll, you are a sun, you shine with your own light, you were spectacular, I love your sense of humor,” said one of the netizens who gave his opinion.