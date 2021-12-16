At 50, here are 4 perfect exercises to tone flabby arms that lose tone with menopause

With menopause, among other negative consequences, the arms tend to lose tone and strength. In general, in this delicate phase of life, there could be an overall loss of shape, due to hormonal upheaval. Therefore, it would be essential to follow a correct lifestyle, if you want to face the consequences of advancing age in a less traumatic way. First of all, to firm up the arms, you should also work on the other muscles of the body at the same time. This apparently banal concept, on the other hand, represents a central aspect. This is because the arms are part of a complex muscular system, which should be trained in harmony and at the same time. So, at the age of 50, here are 4 perfect exercises to tone flabby arms that lose tone with menopause. As indicated, those specific for the arms should be included in a complete training program, which involves the entire muscle structure.

How to tone your arms

Three workouts a week, lasting one hour, might be enough. Specifically, at least 15 minutes should be allocated to the arms for each session. In addition, fat-burning work should be alternated with toning work, and always start and end the workout with stretching. The latter is essential for relaxation and stretching of the muscles. In addition, to get effective results, you should also work on the triceps and back. In fact, it is precisely in this area of ​​the arms that there could be a more evident decay and that much hated “curtain” effect.

Now let’s see the exercises to do. The first is called “Chair Dips” which is done as follows. We place a chair behind us and put our hands on the seat, with the thumbs facing the body. Then: we keep the legs open at the pelvis, the shoulders in line with the wrists and the torso in a vertical position. At that point, we fold our arms, going down with the torso slowly and then back up. We repeat the movement, performing 3 series of 10 repetitions each.

At 50, here are 4 perfect exercises to tone flabby arms that lose tone with menopause

The second exercise is the “Push up”, which is performed with the help of a mat. Let us lie down on it on our stomach, with our hands below shoulder height, matching the thumbs and forefingers. After that, we raise and keep the body rigid and then bend the arms, lowering the body and so on. The third exercise is the one to firm the triceps muscles, which is done with the use of weights. It is performed by taking the weights in hand and bringing the arms upwards, with the elbows close to the ears. Then, they are bent behind the head making controlled and slow movements.

Immediately after, we will do the biceps, to be performed by bringing the fist towards the shoulder and then fully extending the arm. The fourth recommended exercise is the shoulder exercise. Just sit down, with your elbows bent at shoulder height. Then, extend your arms above your head, lightly touching the weights. All without fully extending the elbows. At that point, we drop the arms and, then, it is repeated. Between one series and another we will have to take a break of about 30 seconds.

