At 50, the crazy discovery of “The Rock” about his father!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has an exciting life on every level, be it professional or personal. And from time to time, some big twists come to upset his daily life and his certainties. For example, the lastera revelations of Sports Illustrated are shocking.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life is far from easy, and not just because of his hectic schedule. It must be said that the highest paid actor in Hollywood is shooting at a crazy pace, between his various series and his various films, but it is a schedule that he chooses himself, which should allow him to to avoid professional overwork.

On a personal level, too, there are specific timetables. He wakes up at dawn every morning, eats at very specific times, spends several hours in the weight room to perfect his athletic body, which requires almost military rigor. If we add to that the efforts he has to make to follow the career of his daughter Simone, who is committed to WWE, the moments of relaxation must be quite rare.

The “gift” left by The Rock’s father

In recent days, it is especially on the emotional level that he has been put to the test… Indeed, and this is the magazine Sports Illustrated who makes this incredible revelation, The Rock has just discovered the existence of 5 additional brothers and sisters at once (!), when he has just celebrated his 50th birthday. His father (who died in 2020) would indeed have had many adventures in his life, leaving many children behind, and many of them would now like to be recognized. The website MovieWeb Explain.

According to Sports Illustrated, wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has had two sisters and three brothers added to his family tree. DNA tests have proven that Lisa Purves, Paula Parsons, Trevor Edwards, Adrian Bowles and Aaron Fowler were indeed the children of Rocky Johnson. They never had the chance to meet their father, who died in 2020.

Lisa Purves, 58, told Sports Illustrated that she tried several times to get in touch with her father, without success. She got him on the phone once when she was 18, and he immediately hung up. She then tried to leave him messages, before falling back on him a few days before his 30th birthday. Again he hung up. She asked other wrestlers to help her but no one responded favorably.

Lisa is currently working on a documentary to tell her story and that of her forgotten siblings. She was obviously asked about her relationship with The Rock: “Dwayne owes us absolutely nothing, we just want to be recognized by the family. We’ve been in the shadows since we were born, but Rocky Johnson is as much our father as he is Dwayne’s. »

Overnight, Dwayne Johnson discovered the existence of 5 new siblings, which must be quite a shock. The good news is that they didn’t come into his life for the money, but merely to be recognized and discover their family.