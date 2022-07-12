At 50, the overpowering photo of The Rock after 2 workouts on the same day!

Dwayne Johnson will stop at nothing to maintain his superman body, including inflicting completely crazy challenges. Not long ago, “The Rock” revealed that he had two ultra-intensive workouts on the same day! The opportunity for him to post a new sparkling photo of his Olympic form… which leaves you dreaming for a 50-year-old man.

If he happened to pass for a minus alongside a giant of 170 kilos, make no mistake: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a real physical beast too. The 50-year-old former WWE champion turned filmmaker continues to train extremely intensively. He also regularly shares moments of his daily life with his fans, including a crazy photo of his physique not long ago.

However, not content with working his body on a regular basis, he is also capable of releasing quite monstrous flexes… like inflicting two super-intensive bodybuilding sessions on the same day, for example! This is precisely what he did a few days ago, during a trip to Hawaii. The opportunity for him to share a new snapshot of himself (which must have brought him a huge sum), and to take the time to explain how he was able to accomplish such a feat:

Dwayne Johnson still powerful at 50

1 day. 2 workouts. HAWAII. I trained early this morning and had to cut the last 45 minutes of my training to get back to the hotel to attend my meetings and do my job. It really pissed me off that I didn’t finish my training. So after finishing what I had to do tonight, I came back to the gym to finish what I started.

I know it sounds crazy, but being back in Hawaii always strikes a different chord with me. I grew up on this island, my family struggled on this island. It makes me smile because in a way, it’s my responsibility in their fight. Our ancestors are still watching us, so as long as I have a beating heart and two capable hands, we roll up our sleeves and get to work. “I’ve always been crazy, that’s what kept me from going crazy.”

Let us recall once again that the star of the saga Fast and Furious is in his fifties… which does not prevent him from being able to repeat physical efforts like no one else in the space of a few hours. It must be said that being on his native island represents a huge boost of motivation for him, as he explains in his post. Under these conditions, it’s no surprise that he manages to work twice as hard in the weight room.

Even 50 years old, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still so powerful, to the point of being able to chain two work-outs within the same day. All while also going about his other business, please! A real physical monster, period.