at 52 she is a wonderful mother

How many children does Jennifer Lopez have: at 52 she is a wonderful mother; curiosities about the wonderful star’s family.

Her newfound love with Ben Affleck has driven everyone crazy in recent months. Yes, because the one formed by Jennifer Lopez and the actor is one of the most loved couples ever. And, almost 20 years later, it makes fans dream again. A woman in love, J Lo, but not only with her Ben: at 52, the star is a wonderful mom, super attached to her children.

Jennifer Lopez gorgeous mom at 52: how many children does the star have

But many will ask how many children does the artist have American and who is the dad? If you are curious to find out more about the wonderful Lopez family, you are in the right place.

Jennifer Lopez gorgeous mom at 52: how many children does she have?

Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress, dancer, record producer entrepreneur and film producer. But last but not least, J Lo is also a wonderful mom! Currently, the star is linked to what had been a great love of hers in the past, actor Ben Affleck: the two had been together from 2002 to 2004. After a few years, Jennifer met the father of her children.

Let’s talk about the well-known singer Marc Anthony. formerly his friend. The two are married and from their marriage they were born two twins, Emme and Maximilian David Muniz, known as Max. J Lo’s two children were born on February 22, 2008 and today they are therefore 13 years old. Like their parents, they both have a passion for music: Emme sang several times with her mom in public. Notably, he drove everyone on the Super Bowl stage crazy in February 2020.

jennifer lopez
(Source Instagram)

Emme and Max are Jennifer Lopez’s only children, but the twins have other brothers, born from previous relationships of their father: they are Arianna, born in ’94 from the relationship between Marc Anthony and Debbie Rosado, and Cristian and Ryan , born from the first marriage with the model Dayanara Torres. And you, did you know these details about the family of the legendary J Lo?

