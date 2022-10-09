at 52, she proves that she still has the most beautiful buttocks in the world

We no longer present the actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. And for good reason: at 52, the name of the American star with Latin origins is on everyone’s lips as well for his film, fashion and musical career. And if so much talent wasn’t enough, the famous JLo is also known for her crazy body.

Maddening curves, rounded buttocks and muscular legs, Jennifer Lopez cultivates its dream plastic since its beginnings under the spotlights. The proof ? Just a week ago, she looked more divine than ever in super skinny jeans. And it is clear that at 52, she still has the most beautiful buttocks on earth.

Jennifer Lopez: she reveals her dream plastic in ultra tight jeans

With her children for brunch in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez therefore proves that it has lost none of its splendor over the years. In tight gray jeans with a flared bottom, the singer and actress flaunts her sculptural curves and rounded buttocks. Rumor has long said that these were insured. Gossip that JLo has denied several times, confirming as a bonus that they were 100% natural.

