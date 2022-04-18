At 52, this is how beautiful Chayanne’s wife looks

One of the most established and beloved couples in Latin music is the one made up of the singer Chayanne and the former participant for Miss Venezuela Marilisa Moronesse with whom he is in a beautiful relationship of more than 30 years. They themselves on several occasions have shown the great love they have for each other and above all they have made it clear that trust is fundamental in the couple.

Chayanne he is married to the Venezuelan beauty queen and lawyer Marilisa Maronese since 1992. Also on several occasions the talented singer has said that “his favorite food is the one his wife cooks for him”. He also has two children with her. lorenzo valentinewho was born on August 14, 1997, and isadora sophiawho was born on December 10, 2000.

This great love story began when the beauty contest was held in 1988 Miss Venezuela and precisely the interpreter of the song “I love you” he was one of the guests. For your part Marilisa was one of the participants, she did it on behalf of the state of Portuguese. While it was there where both crossed paths and fell in love at first sight.

From that moment they began to go out and every time the artist had to travel they communicated by phone. After four years of courtship Chayanne and the beautiful blonde said yes in the eyes of God to be husband and wife. Currently they have been married for more than 28 years and have become one of the most beloved couples in the artistic world.

Although she is not very attached to social media, on several occasions we have seen her when her husband, the talented singer-songwriter and their children share photos with her. In them you can see how beautiful she is at 52 years of age, since she is the owner of a spectacular beauty that falls in love with her better half every day.