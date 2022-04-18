Entertainment

At 52, this is how beautiful Chayanne’s wife looks

One of the most established and beloved couples in Latin music is the one made up of the singer Chayanne and the former participant for Miss Venezuela Marilisa Moronesse with whom he is in a beautiful relationship of more than 30 years. They themselves on several occasions have shown the great love they have for each other and above all they have made it clear that trust is fundamental in the couple.

Chayanne he is married to the Venezuelan beauty queen and lawyer Marilisa Maronese since 1992. Also on several occasions the talented singer has said that “his favorite food is the one his wife cooks for him”. He also has two children with her. lorenzo valentinewho was born on August 14, 1997, and isadora sophiawho was born on December 10, 2000.

