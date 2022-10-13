At 53, Jennifer Aniston dazzles with her athletic condition

Jennifer Aniston She is a woman who stays active and dynamic. For this reason, she works out with her personal trainer, she does yoga classes and sometimes she goes for a walk or a run through the streets of the city. Recently, a paparazzi found her just as she was in the middle of her physical training And of course he took some pictures.

Jennifer Aniston working out. Image by James Devaney.

The actress of Friends, goes out in the street of New York carrying out her activity physical of the day, with a sports setan ideal outfit for the occasion. Jennifer She wore a sporty look made up of a super stretchy black leggin and a matching jacket. In addition, she wore dark gray Nike Revolution 5 sneakers, perfect for high-impact activities because they have an air sole that allows you to run without discomfort.

Jennifer Aniston doing a stretch. Image by James Devaney.

The actress also added a light-colored cap and headphones to listen to good music during her walk. A canchero outfit, comfortable and perfect for exercising, very typical of her style. Over the years, the movie star has shown that she prefers to dress in casual and easy-going outfits. Well, on many occasions it has been found that Aniston he can easily adapt to the trends of the moment, but he always puts his own stamp on it.

On some occasions he has dressed with tailoring, elegant dresses and even with the most avant-garde garments, but in general he usually points to comfortable styling. For this reason, for some time now she has joined the trend of normcore sneakers combined with leggings. Some celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber usually bet on this fashion, because it can be worn on a daily basis, to look fabulous and relaxed.

Kendall Jenner, wearing the latest trend, “comfy look”. Image extracted from Seventeen Magazine.

Hailey Bieber, wearing a comfortable and cool outfit. ELLE image.