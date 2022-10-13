Entertainment

At 53, Jennifer Aniston dazzles with her athletic condition

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Jennifer Aniston She is a woman who stays active and dynamic. For this reason, she works out with her personal trainer, she does yoga classes and sometimes she goes for a walk or a run through the streets of the city. Recently, a paparazzi found her just as she was in the middle of her physical training And of course he took some pictures.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston working out. Image by James Devaney.

The actress of Friends, goes out in the street of New York carrying out her activity physical of the day, with a sports setan ideal outfit for the occasion. Jennifer She wore a sporty look made up of a super stretchy black leggin and a matching jacket. In addition, she wore dark gray Nike Revolution 5 sneakers, perfect for high-impact activities because they have an air sole that allows you to run without discomfort.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Dwayne Johnson as anti-hero Black Adam

1 min ago

The harsh childhood of Drew Barrymore: “Alcohol was fine, but not sugar”

11 mins ago

Mercato: In the middle of Calvary, Cristiano Ronaldo receives a strong message

12 mins ago

Top 5 Famous People Who Don’t Post Anything On Social Media

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button