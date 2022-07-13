Entertainment

At 53, Jennifer Aniston has the perfect black dress for day and night

There are some dresses that are life-saving, those that don’t make you hesitate for a second and you know that when you put them on, you have everything figured out. You will be comfortable, you will be chic, you will be elegant. This is the case of Jennifer Aniston that at 53 years brings us the dress Perfect black to wear day and night.

Much has been said and written about the little black dress, that dress black that is a wild card because it never goes out of style. Jennifer Aniston has a reversal of that dress classic black, which is very flattering and perfect for women over 50.

