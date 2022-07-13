At 53, Jennifer Aniston has the perfect black dress for day and night

There are some dresses that are life-saving, those that don’t make you hesitate for a second and you know that when you put them on, you have everything figured out. You will be comfortable, you will be chic, you will be elegant. This is the case of Jennifer Aniston that at 53 years brings us the dress Perfect black to wear day and night.

Much has been said and written about the little black dress, that dress black that is a wild card because it never goes out of style. Jennifer Aniston has a reversal of that dress classic black, which is very flattering and perfect for women over 50.

The dress that Jennifer Aniston she chose to go on a TV show where she had to look good but comfortable she’s the lingerie type. “Lingerie dresses stand out for being a light garment, made in fabrics such as satin or satin. Although we are very used to seeing them in full colors, Aniston opted for a novelty, and brings us a proposal with an abstract print in black and white. The advantage of this print is that it can be easily combined with other textures when wearing a coat”, explains designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

Jennifer Aniston wears a lingerie-type dress, with a black and white print and lace details on the neckline and sleeves.

The model of dress It has several details that are very flattering and make it super wearable, for all ages, although it can become an excellent wild card in the case of women over 50.

“This type of design is usually sexy and suggestive, without neglecting sophistication. It has a neckline, adorned with small lace lace, which make that area stand out. It also has lace detail on the sleeves. In addition the dress chosen by Jennifer Anistonallows you to enhance the bust thanks to the empire cut, which is very flattering”, explains Herdt.

The black dress variant chosen by Jennifer Aniston is perfect. It has the ideal length and is super flattering.

And as we said before, another of the main advantages of dress The Friends actress is that it is very versatile and depending on the accessories you wear it with, you can use it for a day or night event. “We cannot fail to highlight the length up to the knee, which allows the dress be appropriate for both day and night. It would be ideal to use this dress at family gatherings with jute sandals or for work events, combined with high-heeled sandals, a blazer, glasses and a good bag”.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.