At 53, Jennifer Aniston has the perfect lingerie dress

At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston have the dress perfect lingerie for a party. Over the years, the Friends actress has found a minimalist style, clean designs and a classic color palette that defines her and makes her look spectacular. She achieves a chic and relaxed look and this garment is the wild card that helps her look amazing. Jennifer Aniston have the dress perfect lingerie for a party and here we analyze it in depth and tell you all the details

“This time we can see her with a dress lingerie, cream color, ankle length. the look of Aniston is totally minimalist and summery, since the dress of straight lines was the protagonist of this outfit”, explains the designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

