At 53, Jennifer Aniston posed in a natural micro bikini

Iconic like few others Jennifer Aniston It became a benchmark for fashion and beauty more than 20 years ago and today it is still more relevant than ever. at 53, She has her own line of vegan hair products and remains one of the most coveted and pampered actresses by luxury brands. Looking good, without a doubt, is her priority, and she just proved it with a series of photos in microbikini.

the star of friends He shared images of a dream vacation with friends with his more than 40 million followers on Instagram. The first postcard is a selfievery closely, in which it shines on the sand at face washed and wet hair tousled. His look? A tiny micro bikini with black bustier and red panties and a pair of framed sunglasses naked.

Jennifer Aniston took a selfie in a micro bikini. (Photo: Instagram/@jenniferaniston)

He then posted a photo that was taken of him. red-handed: lying on a deck chair, with a brown wicker hat over the face to protect from the sun, showed her tan and her bikini in more detail: the bodice is triangular in shape and the panties are hollowed out. then, backwards, was shown wearing a red sarong.

Jennifer Aniston, pure relaxation on her beach vacation. (Photo: Instagram/@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer Aniston added a pareo to her beach look. (Photo: Instagram/@jenniferaniston)

But not everything was bikinis: in another of the postcards, she was shown in a comfortable and relaxed outfit, ideal for a day at the beach: a gray sleeveless dress with a V-neckline. Once again she wore her sunglasses, she added an ecru cloth bag and the capelina tied around her neck so that it does not fly away. Post-sea hair, with natural waves and lots of volume, completed her style.

Jennifer Aniston, in a simple beach dress. (Photo: Instagram/@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer Aniston surprised with her photos in a bathing suit. (Photo: Instagram/@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer Aniston shared all her beauty secrets

It seems that the years have not passed for Jennifer Aniston and the million dollar question is: how does she do it? Far from being a secret formula, last year the actress shared her daily beauty and personal care rituals In an exclusive interview with E! Entertainment. Your must-have? Every morning coffeeone of your essentials to start the day.

Coffee and meditation are essential in Jennifer Aniston’s mornings. (Photo: Instagram/@jenniferaniston)



Also, in your morning routines you can not miss meditationa relationship technique that is gaining more and more followers and is known for its benefits for the body and mind. Added to this is a practice known asjournaling”, which consists of keeping a notebook where thoughts, ideas, wishes and goals are written by hand every day.

Her ritual also includes spending time with her dogs Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield., who recently rescued from an animal shelter. “Take them out for a walk and feed them, that’s my usual morning,” she said.

Jennifer Aniston loves spending time with her dogs and taking them for a walk is part of her routine. (Photo: Instagram/@jenniferaniston)



Lastly, the star gave some final advice for those interested in replicating her routine: no cell phones, emails, text messages or social networks, at least for an hour or an hour and a half. “I recommend that you try this for at least a week, you will not believe the difference,” he said.

