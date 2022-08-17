At 53, Jennifer Aniston shines in a minibikini when resting on the beach

Jennifer Aniston she works a lot in her facets as an actress, producer and businesswoman, but now the temperature has risen by posting on her account Instagram photographs that show her on the beach, sunbathing lying on a lounger and wearing a mini bikini with which she once again demonstrated that she has a spectacular figure.

Looking very fit at 53, the former star of the television series “friends” appeared in some images with his great friend Jason Bateman and his wife, amanda anka. She wrote next to the publication the message “Take us back”, reflecting that those vacations were dreamy.

For a long time, Jennifer has been promoting the articles of her own hair care line on her social networks. lolavie. In some videos she applies the products herself, but she also took the opportunity to show the different hairstyles she wore throughout the ten seasons of “friends”.

