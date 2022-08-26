At 53, Jennifer Aniston shows how to wear jeans with jeans

One of the charms of Jennifer Aniston What has made her a worldwide star is her ability to look splendid, but at the same time as one more, as if she were your next door neighbor, your co-worker. That simplicity and freshness is transmitted in each of her looks. At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston shows how to wear Jean with Jean and achieve a relaxed, youthful and relaxed style.

Total denim, that’s what the trend is called (due to the name of the indigo-dyed cotton fabric popularly known as Jean), of combining two garments of the same material.

The Friends actress chose a high-waisted jean, oxford type and a shirt of a similar tone to the pants.

Jennifer Aniston, is one of the celebrities who has joined the total denim, which is very flattering. “We see a lot of celebrities and influencers wearing jeans in the whole outfit. The total denim is a combination that is usually the most successful for any type of body, since by combining the same material in similar tones it forms a monochrome from the neck to the feet that makes us look taller and more stylized, “says the designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

The advantages of choosing a look of Jean with Jean there are many, since it is a very versatile material that allows you to create different proposals. “With the passage of time and technological advances, denim is made thicker, more elastic or lighter. Today we can find it in countless garments and accessories that adapt to the trends of each year. In the fashion market we find them with worn effects, breaks, dyed in different colors, even designs made with lasers”, says the stylist.

To complement the jean plus jean look, Aniston wore a brown belt with a large metal buckle, cowboy style.

In one of the looks of Jennifer Aniston of Jean with Jeanthe Friends actress chose a Jean high-waisted, oxford type and a shirt of a similar tone to the pants. This suggests that it is a single garment. “She decided to accessorize this look with pointed brown suede boots, with a fairly high heel. It is important to know that if the shoe ends in a point it makes us look taller and round toes make us look smaller. Almost as a set, we opted for a brown belt with a large metal buckle that refers us to the famous cowboy style”, says Herdt.

Depending on the occasion we can select accessories to make this casual, urban or formal look. “There is a very simple tip for choosing accessories for a total denim look and that is for everything to be the same color. This is applicable for any casual occasion, we can even combine it in a very elegant way as it does Jennifer Aniston”, comments the fashion expert.

Aniston with a youthful and sensual look, which wins by combining two wardrobe basics such as shorts and a jean shirt.

at age 53 Jennifer Aniston shows that you can be divine dressing super simple, with shorts and a shirt of Jean. It is a youthful and sensual look, which wins in combining two wardrobe basics such as shorts and a shirt Jean. In this case, the actress plays with different shades of denim, a darker one for the shorts and a lighter one for the shirt.

“Denim on denim has its charm. In denim there are ranges of colors and fades that must be taken into account before placing one piece on another. Dark denim is recommended to flatter the silhouette. If you have a ‘pear-shaped’ body, this is your tone. Jean ideal. When you use denim on denim, the idea is to play with blue that will draw more or less attention to the part of your body that you want to highlight”, explains the stylist, who provides advice and personalized consultations.

“Denim also tends to be quite stiff and bulky, so it is also essential to use pieces that do not distort our figure too much,” says Herdt. Ideally, when using Jean with Jean you can achieve a balance, to create a balance between the torso and the legs.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.